Earthquake today in California, the earth also trembles in Los Angeles. According to the United States Geological Survey it was of magnitude 4.7. The epicenter was about 6 kilometers north of Malibu with a depth of around 11.5 kilometers, but the shock was also felt in San Diego. No damage was reported. “We will continue to monitor” specified the mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass on X. During the day there were other, lighter aftershocks.

“This year, the area has had a higher-than-average number of magnitude 4.0 earthquakes,” seismologist Lucy Jones told ABC7. “The average is about eight a year, but Southern California has had 14. Still small numbers, but not statistically significant yet.”