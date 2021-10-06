Starting in November, it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination against covid-19 to enter restaurants, bars or movie theaters in Los Angeles, according to a decree approved on Wednesday (6) by the city of the American city.

Similar to the guidelines already implemented in New York and San Francisco, the measure applies to establishments that serve food or drinks, gyms, entertainment venues, shopping centers and beauty salons.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are not affected by the measure, which will take effect in early November and provides for exceptions in cases of medical contraindications or religious beliefs incompatible with vaccination.

“We spent a lot of time imposing restrictions on people who had to be vaccinated and wear a mask. We need to limit the transmission of the virus, but also prevent the unvaccinated from entering closed spaces and putting lives at risk,” said City Council Mayor Nury Martinez.

Companies that fail to comply with the measure – approved by eleven votes to two – will be subject to fines, the amount of which will increase in case of recurrence.

Additionally, Los Angeles will require vaccinations or a negative covid-19 test for participation in all outdoor events that draw more than 5,000 spectators.

The Los Angeles school district announced in early September that the vaccine will be mandatory for all students over the age of 12 who wish to attend class in person, and has given a deadline by the end of the year to be fully immunized.

Coronavirus has left nearly 44 million infections in the United States and more than 700,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, a world record in absolute terms.

