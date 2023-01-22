Los Angeles, Chinese New Year shooting: at least nine dead

At least nine people have died in a shooting near Los Angeles during Chinese New Year celebrations. The shooting began at 10 pm local time (7 am Italian) in Monterey Park, near the Californian metropolis, among the crowds participating in the Lunar New Year celebrations. The interim toll was reported by the Associated Press, which quoted a local police sergeant.

The dynamics of the shooting still remain to be clarified. According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, several witnesses saw a gunman open fire inside a club.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 inhabitants, with a majority Asian population. Thousands of people attended the Lunar New Year celebrations.