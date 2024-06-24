A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook the city of Los Angeles this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). He shaking It was recorded at 5:07 am, located 2.5 miles to the south-southeast of Highland Parka neighborhood northwest of the city center.

ANDThe epicenter was identified 2.7 miles southwest of South Pasadena already 3.1 miles southwest of Alhambrawith a depth of approximately 6 miles below the Earth’s surface.

Residents of multiple locations, including Whittier, Pasadena, Pacific Palisades, La Cañada Flintridge, Encino, Burbank, Azusa, Laguna Hills, Fontana, Ventura, and other areas of southern Los Angeles County and the San Gabriel Valley, reported feeling quake.

Despite the geographical extent of the impact, authorities confirmed that no significant material damage or immediate injuries were reported.

Geology experts emphasize that, although the earthquake was clearly perceptible, considerable material damage generally does not occur until the magnitude of a tremor reaches or exceeds magnitudes 4 or 5.