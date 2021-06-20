Digital Millennium

Mexico / 19.06.2021 22:36:27

Let go of the ribbon in your hair! Los Ángeles Azules held their first concert after their concerts had to stop due to the covid-19 pandemic that has left thousands of deaths in the country; However, to the rhythm of 17 years, a song that caused controversy in recent days, They returned to music at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

From his car and others from boxes with healthy distance, the Los Ángeles Azules concert it was carried out with all possible sanitary measures, this to avoid contagion among some viewers who went to enjoy the successes of this original group from Iztapalapa.

Since they entered to enjoy the concert, some motorists, despite being inside their vehicles, were disinfected by personnel from the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack, in addition to being asked at all times to wear the mask and keep a healthy distance.

The concert was also distributed differently from other entertainment events, in this case, the places were distributed in such a way that around five or six people could be placed in a box, while another of the boxes was at some distance for avoid congregations.

During the concert there were also personnel in charge of distributing food such as popcorn or another snack that those attending the event The Blue Angels would like to enjoy and while they waited for it to start, some would check their cell phones or chat with the person next to them to distract themselves for a while.

Los Ángeles Azules will perform this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will be accompanied by two main artists: Jay de la Cueva and Paty Cantú, who in recent days surprised with their new relationship.

