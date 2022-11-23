From 18 to 27 November 2022 in the United States all eyes on Los Angeles salon, one of the most important events on the automotive scene. Models intended for the are revealed here american market but which then also landed in Europe. There are also cars that first make their debut in the Old Continent and then arrive in the United States, as in the case of the Electric Fiat 500.

Los Angeles Auto Show 2022

The 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show is scheduled for November 18-27, 2022, within the Los Angeles Convention Center on an exhibition area of ​​71,000 m².

Los Angeles Convention Center where the Los Angeles Auto Show takes place every year

The event was officially born in 1907 and is also supported by Greater Los Angeles New Car Dealers Association (i.e. the Los Angeles Auto Dealership Association). In Los Angeles, visitors can also purchase the new cars on display and test drive them.

Los Angeles Motor Show 2022 who was there

Even the Los Angeles Salon compared to the past somehow paid off world auto show crisis especially after the pandemic. In any case, the major brands have decided to be present with their latest innovations, especially in the field of electrification.

Among them was Stellantis with brands Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram and especially Fiat. Then there were the Americans of General Motors (Chevrolet and GMC), by Fords and Lincolns.

Olivier Francois announces the return of the Fiat 500e to the United States during the Los Angeles Motor Show

Japanese brands were represented by Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Nissan and Subaru while the Korean ones from Hyundai, Kia and Genesis (which unveiled the four-seat X Convertible electric concept).

Then space also for the Europeans of Volkswagen, Porsche And Volvo with Polestar and to the Vietnamese one of VinFast.

New at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show

Among the most important models that debuted in Los Angeles and that we will see in Europe are the new one Toyota Prius Plug-Inthe Porsche 911 Dakar and the Subaru Impreza.

New Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid

Toyota has also unveiled the shapes of an electric concept that in 2024 should collect the legacy of C-HR.

Fiat instead during the 2022 Los Angeles Motor Show he announced the arrival of the electric 500e on the North American market as of 2024.

Video test Fiat 500e, which also arrives in the United States

Until now, the Italian brand in the USA only had the 500X in its range and in the past, from 2013 to 2019had marketed an electric Fiat 500 with a range of 160 km at the time.

