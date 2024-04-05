American media reports identified the location as belonging to GardaWorld, a Canadian company specializing in money management and security. | Photo: Reproduction/Wikimedia Commons

During the Easter holiday, an audacious robbery in Los Angeles caught the attention of local media. Criminals managed to steal around US$30 million (R$152 million) in cash from a security facility located in the suburb of Sylmar.

Los Angeles police and the FBI said on Thursday (4) they are conducting investigations to uncover how the thieves managed to neutralize the building's security system.

The robbery, which occurred on Easter Sunday (March 31), was only discovered on Monday (1st), when employees opened the safe where the money was stored. A local newspaper stated that the thieves may have accessed the safe through the building's roof.

American media reports identified the location as belonging to GardaWorld, a Canadian company specializing in money management and security. Aerial footage showed a cutout in the side of the building, apparently covered by a sheet of plywood.

Security and vault experts such as Jim McGuffey expressed surprise at the incident, noting that facilities like GardaWorld in Sylmar have dual alarm systems and seismic motion detectors in the vault, as well as additional motion sensors throughout the building. .

“For that kind of money, you don’t walk in and walk out,” he told the outlet Associated Press (AP). “A building should be protected from top to bottom and sides,” he concluded.

GardaWorld is known for its good reputation in the industry, but as McGuffey points out, even the “best companies can face isolated incidents that defy logic.”

The robbery in question is being considered one of the largest in Los Angeles history.