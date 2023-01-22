Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Breaking news from IPPEN MEDIA. (symbol photo) © IPPEN MEDIA

Shots were fired at a Chinese New Year festival in California, United States. That’s what the media report. There will be dead and injured.

Los Angeles – At least ten people were killed by gunfire at the Lunar New Year Celebration in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles. This is reported unanimously by several media. The terrible incident happened around 10 p.m. local time. Thousands of people gathered in the park for the Chinese New Year festival. A large number of police officers can be seen on videos on social networks and how rescue workers are apparently treating injured people on stretchers.

More info soon