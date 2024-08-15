Paris 2024 has come to an end. The Olympic Games left behind several memorable moments and the Olympic flame passed from the city of light to the city of stars.

Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games for the third time, becoming the third city to do so after London (1908, 1948, 2012) and Paris (1900, 1924, 2024). Now, several changes will come with the start of a new Olympic cycle, including the implementation of new sports and the elimination of others that we saw in the edition that just ended.

Breakdancing will not be present and boxing is at risk

Paris 2024 also introduced Breaking, or Breakdancing, as a new Olympic sport proposed by France. Images of the ‘B-guys’ dancing went around the world amid divided opinions on its relevance to be present at the Olympics above other sports.

Breaking, at the Games. Photo:AFP

However, this will be the first and, for now, the last time we will see this discipline in the Olympic village, as it was announced that it will not be part of the Olympic programme in the next edition. Instead, Sports such as baseball, cricket, squash, lacrosse and flag football will make an appearancesome for the first time and others returning to the program in Los Angeles.

Alligators vs. Cowboys Photo:CNP Bolivar Sports Portal

The elimination of dance from the Olympics is not due to criticism from people who disagreedrather due to its nature of being accepted in these games at the request of the host country. Los Angeles proposed the aforementioned sports thanks to the wide acceptance of the North American country with respect to these.

Inter alia, Boxing is one of the sports that is also at risk of disappearing from the Olympic Games. First of all, he was not included in the Los Angeles 2028 program and is awaiting a decision defining his future.

The sport has been the subject of controversy between the International Olympic Committee and the International Boxing Association over several scandals involving it, including accusations of doping and the new debates over “gender testing.”

Ingrit Valencia Photo:EFE

The IOC has proposed solutions to try to resolve these conflicts, including the creation of a new governing body for this sport at the Olympics, and it is hoped that before the end of this year there will be a response regarding the future of the sport at international competitions.

Colombia would be affected by the decision to remove boxing from the Games because the country provides several athletes and has won medals on several occasions.