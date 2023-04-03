Panamericana Televisión announced in style the premiere of “the laughing peddlers”, a humorous program that began as a segment of “Sábado con Andrés”. The format called among its ranks renowned comedians such as Kike Suero, Pompinchú, among others. However, in a recent appearance by Edwin Aurora, the traveling comedian caused a stir on social networks by saying that the television show had been unexpectedly cancelled. What were the reasons?

What did Edwin Aurora say?

Through a live on TikTok, Edwin Aurora It became a trend after it publicly announced that the format “Los ambulantes de la risa” will be canceled and it will now be a segment of “Sábado con Andrés”. As is known, the recently released program sought to compete with the format that Latina has prepared; however, there was an unexpected change of plans.

“What happened to Pompin. I tell people that we are no longer going to participate in the Andrés Hurtado program, it is unfortunate, everything seems to be a consequence of the statements that our friend Pompin gaveso they did not fall in favor and simply decided to close the issue, “he commented to his followers.

How did they do in rating?

Only a week has passed since “Los ambulantes de la risa” reached the screens of all Peruvians. Despite the fact that it was indicated that the end of this segment would be due to recent statements made by Pompinchuthe low rating obtained on its opening day would also have been another factor in making this decision.

According to information provided by El Popular, comedians would have obtained 1.2 rating points in homes in Lima, a very low figure for the high expectation that was generated previous days. This would also be one of the reasons for the television show not to continue.

Pompinchú reveals why he resigned from "Los ambulantes de la risa".

