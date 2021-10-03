The gradual return to normality has brought another joy to the people of Alcazare. After a year of stoppage due to Covid-19, the municipality returns with the Caldero Festivities 2021, which will take place from October 8 to 17, with an extensive program that will not include the event that gives the festival its name, but that does have a very broad plan of activities that includes music, sports, and recreational and cultural activities.

These holidays will kick off next Friday with the mayor’s proclamation and the 500-night concert ‘Sabina en las venas’ to be held at 10 pm in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. This day will not be the only one in which music will be present, because that same place will also be the scene of the concert of the AGA music band, on Saturday 9 at 7 pm; the performance of Murcian artist Funambulista, Tuesday 11 at 22 hours; the tribute to Raphael and Camilo Sesto, on Thursday the 14th at 9 pm; the musical-tribute to Mecano ‘Barco a Venus’, on Friday 15 at 10 pm, and the Los Alcázares Hip Hop concert, on Saturday 16 at 9 pm. All this is also complemented, on Tuesday 12th, with performances of batucadas and itinerant brass bands throughout the municipality.

The recreational and cultural activities will be another of the highlights of these dates. In this sense, the neighbors will be able to visit the outdoor exhibition ‘Photographs of the Mar Menor’ located on Carrión beach. On the other hand, the little ones will also have their space, since the fairground will have a large number of children’s attractions.

Following the cultural and recreational line, the Plaza del Ayuntamiento will host, on Saturday 9 at 10 pm, the Spanish ballet of Murcia, with its show Spanish Suite. On the other hand, on Sunday the 10th it will be the turn of the Parcheesi and dominoes tournament, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the ‘Adolfo López’ senior center, whose winners will receive their prizes that same day at 10 p.m. in the Plaza del City Hall. On Monday 11, the day will begin with activities for the little ones, who will be able to participate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento, in a set of activities led by monitors or the craft contest. The following day, Hispanic Day, the playful acts will continue the march with the tourist route by train, which will begin at 10 am with a duration of 90 minutes and that can be complemented, the next day, Wednesday 13, with the ride the boat on the Mar Menor that will start at 11 am from the fishmonger, previous registration in murciaturistica.es

On Thursday the 14th, one of the most interesting events of the entire program will take place. At 9 pm, the Town Hall Square will dress up to host the screening of the documentary ‘Milestones of memory’, starring José Imbernón, the oldest resident of the municipality. For their part, the next day families will be the protagonists with the family excursion to DinoPark and the cultural-tourist route to the air base, at 10 am. Finally, on Sunday 17 the tourist route through the municipality by train will return and the events will close with the children’s show ‘Sim Saladín’ by the Drilo Gang, at 7.30 pm in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

The cauldron, star dish

One of the keys to these dates is the promotion of the gastronomy of Los Alcázares. In this regard, the consistory has organized in this edition for the first time the I Gastronomic Days of the Caldero, in which different bars and restaurants in the area will offer a menu with this traditional recipe as the main dish with prices ranging between 15 and 25 euros. This program will be active from Wednesday the 13th until the end of the festivities.

The epicenter of nautical sports

Along with culture and gastronomy, water sports are other of the great attractions of the municipality, which these days enhances its climate and ideal coasts to sweat the shirt at any time of year. In this sense, the sporting events will begin on the first day of the festivities with the XXII Surfari Mar Menor, the Spanish Windsurf Formula Championship, from 10 am to 6 pm at Carrión beach and La Concha beach. This event will be repeated, at the same time and in the same place on Sunday 10. For its part, Las Palmeras beach will be the setting for the Finn Class Sailing Championship which will take place, every day from October 9 to 15, starting at 11.30 am. The sports activities will end on October 17, with the Finn Class Sailing World Championship at 11.30 am on Las Palmeras beach.

The Alkázar award honors the Mar Menor

As every year, the Los Alcázares City Council will deliver, the next wednesday 13, day of 38th anniversary of municipal autonomy, its recognized Alkazar award. The event, which will be held in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento at 9:00 p.m., will have a very special chalice in this edition, as this time it will focus on the Mar Menor and its relationship with the municipality. In this sense, the winners, who have not yet been discovered, will be related to the salty lagoon and the social struggle for its recovery and the event will feature the performance of Nunatak, who with his song ‘Mar y sal’ are raising money destined for to the environmental problem of this Murcian enclave.