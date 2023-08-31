This Tuesday, the ordinary plenary session of the Los Alcázares City Council initially approved the municipal budget for the year 2023. The Popular Party and Vox voted against it. The new budget provides for an increase in income compared to previous budgets, to exceed 27 million euros.

The words of the mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Cervera “this budget represents the continuity of the transformation, development and growth project that we started in 2019, which also includes more services and more actions in defense of the Mar Menor”.

In addition, he addressed the residents to remind them that voting against the opposition parties means voting against the construction of a new Soccer-7 field, a new sports pavilion, a new plan to fix the necessary sanitation for the improvement of the Mar Menor, a third accessibility improvement plan, a fourth paving plan, actions such as the improvement and adaptation of environments such as the Los Narejos Church square or the construction of 3 new classrooms at the Los Narejos Infant School noses, among others. In addition to more services, new actions in the defense of the Mar Menor and protection against possible episodes of heavy rainfall.

According to the Councilor for the Treasury, Eufemio Pacheco Rocamora, it is “the budget for the transformation, the advancement of our people, the improvement and whose main objectives are to improve the services of the people of Alcazar and help all the neighbors who need it. , continue protecting ourselves against possible episodes of intense rainfall and improve the state of the Mar Menor.

In addition, the councilor added that “with the increase in Sports and Economic Impulse items, the commitment of the Municipal Government to convert Los Alcázares into the capital of the Mar Menor is clearly reflected through the celebration of top-level nautical sporting events, as well as as support for our small business.