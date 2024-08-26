Guardian: Los Alamos nuclear facility pollution levels comparable to Chernobyl

The level of plutonium contamination at the nuclear facility in the American town of Los Alamos is comparable to that at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (CNPP), The Guardian reports, citing a study by Michael Ketterer, a scientist at the University of Southern Arizona.

“The plutonium content in and around the canyon (where Los Alamos National Laboratory dumped radioactive waste until 1963) is comparable to that found at the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster,” the article states.

The scientist warned that plutonium could be in water flowing into the Rio Grande and from there into food. The radioactive material could also be spread by ash from a forest fire, he said.

