After a year of postponements due to sanitary restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new incarnation of The Grandparents of Nothing, led by keyboardist Juan del Barrio and the son of Miguel Abuelo, Gato Azul Peralta, will have its Buenos Aires debut next Saturday, March 27, at 8:30 p.m., at the Opera Theater.

“We are very anxious. We work hard to provide a high-quality product, so we are waiting. We only need people, because without an audience there is no emotion,” said Del Barrio, leading this fourth stage in the life of the band, that seeks to continue the project that left truncated the death of their leader, on March 26, 1988.

Announced in 2019, this return foresaw a long tour of the country and some presentations in Latin America in the first half of 2020, which would conclude with a show at the Opera; However, the various cancellations due to the pandemic barely allowed last March a concert in Lima, Peru.

Juan del Barrio and the son of the band’s natural leader, Gato Azul Peralta, lead the 2021 project of Los Abuelos de la Nada. / Photo Press

However, the group, who complete Kubero Diaz on guitar; Sebastian Peyceré on battery; Frankie landon in voice; Jorge Polanuer on sax and bassist Alberto Perrone, He took advantage of the year of confinement to launch new versions of old classics, accompanied by various figures.

This is how the launches of Monday morning, with Ricardo Mollo and Manuel Moretti; Sadness of the city, with Los Tipitos; Chalaman, with Connie Isla and Miguel Zavaleta; Argentine customs, with Benjamin Amadeo; Hymn of my heart, with Natalie Pérez and Hilda Lizarazu; and My things, with Javier Malosetti.

In addition, they also published the unpublished My Star and I and A river I crossed; and soon they will arrive Do not despair, with El Kuelgue; and Hot chili pepper, with Chinese Bándalos.

Many of these guests will be on stage at the Opera, as well as some remembered former Grandparents, such as Gustavo Bazterrica, or names closely linked to the band, such as Gringui Herrera, author of Sadness of the city and co-author of So is the heat.

Confinement as a time of maturation

In dialogue with Télam, Juan del Barrio recalled the presentation in Lima as a very exciting moment, and explained that the postponement of his agenda due to the pandemic was a year of maturation in other aspects.

“We were able to give a special treatment to each song that we released and thanks to that we were able to be present anyway. We opted for that because the possibility of streaming never closed much to us. We prefer to concentrate on recording songs instead of doing a show of that type”, explained.

The legendary Kubero Díaz on guitar brings part of the history of Los Abuelos to his new line-up. / Photo Press

-Did you feel that a streaming went against the spirit of this comeback?

-Therefore, in other circumstances, it would have been valid. But we needed to be in contact with the public; Due to this situation of the return we wanted to do it hand in hand. The composer works only on his work, but if that later he does not have contact with the public, it only serves as an aesthetic manifestation.

The ritual of playing with people is irreplaceable. It seems like a demagogic description, but to the musical phenomenon, if that part is missing it really does not work.

-What was the objective of inviting so many different figures to participate in the new versions?

-We want Los Abuelos de la Nada to be an artistic platform, with a stable training, but also open the game for other artists to participate, even of another suit, as in the case of Benjamín Amadeo and Natalie Pérez, who respect and love Los Abuelos, and who also did very well.

It is a moment of union, not of closing the doors, at least for us. It is a time of more permeable borders.

-Does the presence of members of other Los Abuelos and Gato Azul formations give you a more solid base to make these crosses?

-I don’t know if that’s the case. At the time, Los Abuelos had its rock audience that responded to Miguel, they knew about his adventures with the first group and in Europe. But a young man named Andrés Calamaro appeared who aroused other concerns and brought more pop than rock.

That gave rise to a more heterogeneous audience that would not have approached rock out there if it had not been for that. When it came out Thousand hours, they killed him because they said it wasn’t rock and yet Los Abuelos were known throughout Latin America for that song. It is not about inviting them because more people are going to pay the entrance.

People who are going to come because Natalie Pérez or Benjamín Amadeo are there, are going to meet a very great rock band. As always, the exchange is beneficial for both parties.

