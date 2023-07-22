’50’ is a reality show broadcast by Telemundo that hit the screens on Tuesday, July 18. Its premiere did not leave anyone indifferent, because, unlike other reality shows, it brings a new format because the fifty chosen celebrities will not only have to live with other celebrities, but also, to earn money, they will have to undergo various physical tests assigned by ‘The lion’. In chapter 4, the contestants had to face each other, but 6 of them were sentenced.

‘Los 50’ LIVE: minute by minute of chapter 4 Who were the sentenced? Lorenzo, Daniela, Isabella, Alan, Asaf and Brandon are those sentenced in today’s program. ‘Los 50’ ended with the preview of the next edition that will be broadcast on Monday, July 24, where the participants will have to undergo new challenges from El León so as not to fall into the fearsome elimination. They face the last game The last teams face the last game and the red team became the winner. These can leave the arena and be saved from the sentence. Potro wins the challenge again With a new team, Potro won, but he had to take out another dagger and avoid being the smallest and managed to save himself. However, the one who had to continue competing was Luisa Fernanda. Colt pulled out the smaller dagger The purple team is saved, but Potro will have to play again because he took out the smallest dagger despite the fact that he was team captain and left everything on the field. The winning team one step away from salvation The lion announces that the participants must draw a dagger and whoever draws the smallest will have to continue fighting for their permanence. What is the next challenge? El León announces that six will be sentenced and that they must be divided into two teams to face the next challenge. The objective is to place 3 balls in the basket without the ball touching the ground. The first team to do so will be saved. The participants won the second challenge The participants managed to win the second challenge of El León and won 8 thousand dollars. They saw no better way to celebrate than to jump into the pool. new test To continue adding money to the jackpot, contestants must fill a container blindfolded in two rows. See also podcast | All the keys to the eighth chapter of 'The House of the Dragon' Babyshit cries for Brandon Bebeshita complains to her ex-boyfriend Brandon about his past and cannot help but shed tears. Her classmates went to comfort her when they saw her in that state. Asaf falls from the rope With only 15 seconds left, Asaf falls from the rope and causes four thousand dollars to be deducted from the accumulated amount. The athlete regrets not having passed the test for having changed his strategy. Does Asaf accept the challenge? Asaf takes off his shirt and accepts the challenge proposed by El León. This must be held on a rope for a minute and a half without touching the ground. Macky chooses Asaf for the next challenge. Asaf will have to meet the challenge of holding on to a rope for a minute and a half to get the group to win $4,000. Macky wins the challenge The athlete Macky managed to win the challenge of El León and from the emotion she kissed Zorro. She got the jackpot to add up to $3,000 more. Macky will have to decide whether or not to go Macky accepted the challenge that Nicky rejected and must complete it in a time of six minutes so that the others do not lose 3 thousand dollars. Nicky decided not to accept the challenge Nicky opted not to take on the challenge, stating he wasn’t doing it because he didn’t want to lose the whole group more money. The Lion gave him the option to choose another participant to accept the challenge. Nicky has the option to choose whether to accept the challenge or not. Nicky is challenged to move a tower of disks to another, you can only move one disk at a time in a time of six minutes. Jessica Coch loses the challenge The Lion gives Jessica Coch the option to choose another participant who can overcome the challenge. The actress chose the contestant Nicky to recover the lost money. Jessica Coch is chosen for the first challenge The Mexican actress must hang seven steel nails on a thread using only one hand before time runs out. ‘The lion’ announces the first challenge of the night ‘The lion’ sends the fox to look for participants for the first game of the night called “Are you going or not going?” The program started! ‘Los 50’ begins with the participants talking about their alliances and recounting what happened in the previous program. See also Alessia Rovegno speaks before the final of Miss Universe 2022: "Today I give my heart" What time to see chapter 4 of ‘The 50’? ‘Los 50’ can be seen LIVE and DIRECT at 5:00 pm (Mexican time) and at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time). Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE FREE? ‘Los 50’ is broadcast on the Telemundo signal. Here you know how to see from Mexico and the United States. Telemundo – United States -DirectTV (406 – 407) -Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936). Telemundo – Mexico -Total Play (277) -Izzi (205 – 912) -Sky (415 and 1226) -Megacable (214 and 1214). Who were eliminated from chapter 3? In chapter 3 of ‘The 50’ of TelemundoFernando Noriega, Ceci Ponce, Yulianna Peniche and Jessica Stonem left the competition. In this chapter 4, TODAY July 21, more contestants will leave the reality show.

What days is ‘Los 50’ broadcast?

’50’ airs Monday through Friday at 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)while for those who are in Mexicothe reality show starts at 5:00 pm In this program, every day three participants will be eliminated after not having successfully completed the activities of ‘El León’.

What time to see ‘Los 50’?

For all those who wish to follow ‘Los 50’ minute by minute, it is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. However, if you are in Peru, you must take into account the time difference, that is, it starts at 6:00 p.m. Next, we leave you the schedules according to countries so you don’t miss any of the Telemundo reality show:

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 a.m.

Where to watch ‘The 50’ free online?

‘The 50’ can be seen LIVE and FREE from the website and through the Telemundo application, the same that you can find in both the Play Store and the App Store.

‘Los 50’ on Telemundo: the reality show that promises to give people talk has premiered. Photo: Telemundo

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

You can enjoy ‘Los 50’ and all the free Telemundo content through this list of channels by country:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzy (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecentre (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevision Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

You had HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coast Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)

BTS (181)

Telemundo – Ecuador

DirecTV (231)

CNT TV (157)

Claro TV (260 – 760)

Cable TV Group (618)

Alpha TV (65)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

netune (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Marketable (18)

Telemundo – Uruguay

DirecTV (231)

cable mount (309)

CBT (344)

Telemundo – Paraguay

ClearTV (72)

Personal TV (318)

Personal Flow (71)

TiGO (54 – 202)

Telemundo – Bolivia

Entel (103)

Inter Satellite (318)

Dimensions (413)

TiGO (624 – 776)

Telemundo – Panama

Sky (1226)

Wave Cable (458 – 1458)

+Mobile (459)

TiGO (609)

Telemundo – Dominican Republic

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)

Height (260)

Telecable Global (35 – 504)

Alive (121)

Telemundo – Costa Rica

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Telemundo – Honduras

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (58 – 114)

TiGO (52 – 143)

Telemundo – El Salvador

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)

Claro TV (114 – 1151)

Telemundo – Guatemala

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (116 – 1116)

Telemundo – Puerto Rico

CHANNEL 2

Apple TV

Fire TV

Roku

‘The 50’: who were the first eliminated?

The participants of ‘Los 50’ who left the competition on the first day were Juan, Samira and Julieta. The next few days, the contestants who were eliminated are as follows: Shirley Arica, Yulianna, Jessica Stonem, Ceci Ponce, and Fernando Noriega.