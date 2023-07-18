The prestigious Telemundo network is getting ready to premiere a new reality show titled ‘Los 50’. The television space will now be the new rival of ‘The House of Famous’ and its purpose will be for each participant to test their mental and physical abilities. Know HERE the details and how the participation of the Peruvian Shirley Arica will be, who will represent the country.

When does ‘The 50’ premiere?

‘Los 50’ is described by various media as the most ambitious program in history. The reality show will premiere on Tuesday, July 18 on Telemundo.

In space you can see 50 celebrities living together in a luxurious hacienda and will thus be disconnected from the outside world.

Telemundo is getting ready to premiere a new program. Photo: Telemundo

What time to see ‘Los 50’ free online?

The 50′ starts at 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you want to follow the broadcast in Mexico, the reality show starts at 5:00 p.m.

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8:00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m.

Where to watch ‘Los 50’ LIVE?

The reality show ‘Los 50’ will be broadcast by the famous international network Telemundowhich has proposed to bring together fifty figures and will give the winner a prize of $350,000.

A mysterious lion will be the host of the program. Photo: Telemundo



How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

For those who wish to observe the space of ’50’may do so through the following pay television channels: Sky on channels 214 and 1226, Megacable on channels 214 and 1214, Izzi on channel 205 and Totalplay on channel 277.

“The 50s”: trailer of the reality show

Came the day!!! 🦁💰Today the most anticipated reality show premieres! #50 🔥🦁 starts TONIGHT at 7PM/6C on Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/1pejwHEaUv – Los50tlmd (@los50tlmd) July 18, 2023

‘The 50’: confirmed participants

Until now, the Telemundo network has gradually revealed the participants who will play the first season of ‘Los 50’.

samira jalil Daniela Tapia Jessica Stonem Aneudy Lara Julio Ron Beta Mejia John Paul Plain Cecilia Ponce Salvador Zerboni isa castro Raphael Nieves Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’ Jose Ramos Nicole Chavez Brandon Castaneda Juliet Grajales Fernando Lozada Julia Gama Group King Dania Mendez Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero jessica coch Ojani Noah Yulianna Peniche lambda garcia manelyk gonzalez Allan Slim isabella sierra Lorenzo Mendez thali garcia John Vidal Macky Gonzalez Shirley Arica Sebastian Caicedo Ana Parra Polo Monarrez Asaph Torres.