Today, Tuesday, August 1, Telemundo’s long-awaited reality show ‘Los 50’ returns with an exciting episode at 7:00 pm ET. The program that follows the experiences of various celebrities from the United States and other countrieswho are completely isolated from the outside world and live in a luxurious hacienda under the direction of a mysterious leader, known as ‘El León’. If you do not have access to television, find out all the details of the latest episode of the reality show here.

What time to see ‘Los 50’ FREE ONLINE?

‘The 50’ of Telemundo it can be viewed Monday through Friday at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in another country, view the following list of schedules.

Mexico: 5.00 pm

Peru: 6.00 pm

Colombia: 6.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Chile: 7.00 pm

Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.

Argentina: 8.00 p.m.

United States: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2.00 am (the next day)

Where to see ‘The 50’?

If you want to enjoy ‘Los 50’ through Telemundo, here we show you which channels to tune in to the programming of this American network:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzy (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214)

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

ClearTV (60)

Star Globalcom (18)

Telemundo – Argentina

Antina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecentre (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevision Flow (331)

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

You had HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coast Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47)

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)

BTS (181)

Telemundo – Ecuador

DirecTV (231)

CNT TV (157)

Claro TV (260 – 760)

Cable TV Group (618)

Alpha TV (65)

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

netune (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Marketable (18)

Telemundo – Uruguay

DirecTV (231)

cable mount (309)

CBT (344)

Telemundo – Paraguay

ClearTV (72)

Personal TV (318)

Personal Flow (71)

TiGO (54 – 202)

Telemundo – Bolivia

Entel (103)

Inter Satellite (318)

Dimensions (413)

TiGO (624 – 776)

Telemundo – Panama

Sky (1226)

Wave Cable (458 – 1458)

+Mobile (459)

TiGO (609)

Telemundo – Dominican Republic

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)

Height (260)

Telecable Global (35 – 504)

Alive (121)

Telemundo – Costa Rica

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)

Telemundo – Honduras

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (58 – 114)

TiGO (52 – 143)

Telemundo – El Salvador

Sky (214 – 1226)

TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)

Claro TV (114 – 1151)

Telemundo – Guatemala

Sky (214 – 1226)

Claro TV (116 – 1116)

Telemundo – Puerto Rico

CHANNEL 2

Apple TV

Fire TV

Roku

What will happen in chapter 11 of ‘The 50’?

In this recent edition of the reality show Telemundowe will witness how the sentenced contestants will compete intensely to avoid elimination.

‘The 50’: participants who entered the program

The 50 contestants chosen to participate in the telemundo reality showcalled ‘The 50’, are the following:

manelyk gonzalez

Thali Garcia

isabella sierra

Salvador Zerboni

John Vidal

Lorenzo Mendez

Dania Mendez

Yulianna Peniche

jessica coch

lambda garcia

Allan Slim

Sebastian Caicedo

Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero

Group King

Fernando Lozada

Nicky Chavez

Juliet Grajales

Julia Gama

Ojani Noah

Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’

Brandon Castaneda

Jose Ramos

Macky Gonzalez

Ana Parra

Ceci Ponce

isa castro

John Paul Plain

Raphael Nieves

Polo Monarrez

asaf torres

samira jalil

Daniela Tapia

Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’

Aneudy Lara

Julio Ron

Beta Mejia

anahí izali

Glenda Pin

Shirley Arica Valle

kim shantal

Adriano Zendejas

Luis “El Suavecito”

Michelle Lando

Fernanda de la Mora

Douglas Castillo

