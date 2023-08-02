Today, Tuesday, August 1, Telemundo’s long-awaited reality show ‘Los 50’ returns with an exciting episode at 7:00 pm ET. The program that follows the experiences of various celebrities from the United States and other countrieswho are completely isolated from the outside world and live in a luxurious hacienda under the direction of a mysterious leader, known as ‘El León’. If you do not have access to television, find out all the details of the latest episode of the reality show here.
What time to see ‘Los 50’ FREE ONLINE?
‘The 50’ of Telemundo it can be viewed Monday through Friday at 7:00 pm (Eastern Time). If you are in another country, view the following list of schedules.
- Mexico: 5.00 pm
- Peru: 6.00 pm
- Colombia: 6.00 p.m.
- Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
- Chile: 7.00 pm
- Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
- Argentina: 8.00 p.m.
- United States: 7:00 p.m.
- Spain: 2.00 am (the next day)
Where to see ‘The 50’?
If you want to enjoy ‘Los 50’ through Telemundo, here we show you which channels to tune in to the programming of this American network:
Telemundo – United States
- DirecTV (406 – 407)
- Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936)
Telemundo – Mexico
- Total Play (277)
- Izzy (205 – 912)
- Sky (415 and 1226)
- Megacable (214 and 1214)
Telemundo – Peru
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)
- ClearTV (60)
- Star Globalcom (18)
Telemundo – Argentina
- Antina (99)
- DirecTV (231)
- Telecentre (308 – 1081)
- Gigared (650)
- Cablevision (331)
- Express (609 – 842)
- Claro TV (323)
- Cablevision Flow (331)
Telemundo – Chile
- DirecTV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Claro TV (145 – 645)
- You had HD (318)
- Entel TV HD (149)
- Coast Cable (19 – 305)
- GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)
- Zapping (47)
Telemundo – Colombia
- DirecTV (231)
- Claro TV (446 – 1446)
- Movistar TV (381)
- TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)
- Digital Express Connection (12)
- Attachable (24 – 30 – 72)
- BTS (181)
Telemundo – Ecuador
- DirecTV (231)
- CNT TV (157)
- Claro TV (260 – 760)
- Cable TV Group (618)
- Alpha TV (65)
Telemundo – Venezuela
- DirecTV Simple TV (231)
- Movistar TV (381)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Inter (28)
- netune (11)
- Planet Cable (65)
- Image Cable (44)
- Marketable (18)
Telemundo – Uruguay
- DirecTV (231)
- cable mount (309)
- CBT (344)
Telemundo – Paraguay
- ClearTV (72)
- Personal TV (318)
- Personal Flow (71)
- TiGO (54 – 202)
Telemundo – Bolivia
- Entel (103)
- Inter Satellite (318)
- Dimensions (413)
- TiGO (624 – 776)
Telemundo – Panama
- Sky (1226)
- Wave Cable (458 – 1458)
- +Mobile (459)
- TiGO (609)
Telemundo – Dominican Republic
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (208 – 221 – 693 – 1221)
- Height (260)
- Telecable Global (35 – 504)
- Alive (121)
Telemundo – Costa Rica
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (143) and Telecable (100)
Telemundo – Honduras
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (58 – 114)
- TiGO (52 – 143)
Telemundo – El Salvador
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- TiGO (202 – 143 – 1355)
- Claro TV (114 – 1151)
Telemundo – Guatemala
- Sky (214 – 1226)
- Claro TV (116 – 1116)
Telemundo – Puerto Rico
- CHANNEL 2
- Apple TV
- Fire TV
- Roku
What will happen in chapter 11 of ‘The 50’?
In this recent edition of the reality show Telemundowe will witness how the sentenced contestants will compete intensely to avoid elimination.
‘The 50’: participants who entered the program
The 50 contestants chosen to participate in the telemundo reality showcalled ‘The 50’, are the following:
- manelyk gonzalez
- Thali Garcia
- isabella sierra
- Salvador Zerboni
- John Vidal
- Lorenzo Mendez
- Dania Mendez
- Yulianna Peniche
- jessica coch
- lambda garcia
- Allan Slim
- Sebastian Caicedo
- Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero
- Group King
- Fernando Lozada
- Nicky Chavez
- Juliet Grajales
- Julia Gama
- Ojani Noah
- Daniela Alexis ‘Bebeshita’
- Brandon Castaneda
- Jose Ramos
- Macky Gonzalez
- Ana Parra
- Ceci Ponce
- isa castro
- John Paul Plain
- Raphael Nieves
- Polo Monarrez
- asaf torres
- samira jalil
- Daniela Tapia
- Jessica Stonem ‘La Diabla’
- Aneudy Lara
- Julio Ron
- Beta Mejia
- anahí izali
- Glenda Pin
- Shirley Arica Valle
- kim shantal
- Adriano Zendejas
- Luis “El Suavecito”
- Michelle Lando
- Fernanda de la Mora
- Douglas Castillo
