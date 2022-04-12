For Marco Cucolo’s mother Lina, Lory Del Santo in reality is not like we are seeing her on the Island.

Lory Del Santo is participating inIsland of the Famous paired with boyfriend Marco Cucolo. The two who ended up on televoting were eliminated and ended up in Playa Sgamada which welcomes couples who have been beaten on televoting.

But it was above all the behavior of Lory towards the boyfriend. From the start, the woman seemed to have some influence on the young man’s behavior. Marco appeared almost succubus, unable to speak out about her without the presence of his girlfriend who was several years older than her.

In addition to this, many on the Island have criticized Lory’s behavior considered false and as a strategist. Marco’s mother also thought about adding fuel to the fire, saying: “Lory is not like that in reality, she is playing!”- thus giving reason to the suspects.

The Lady Lina then interviewed by the weekly New one increased the dose by declaring:

“In private the couple is very different. In public they tease and Lory makes him look like a doll. But in daily life there is great understanding between them. They are an established couple. Neither she nor my son would have dragged on for over nine years in a relationship that doesn’t work. “

One of its bitter rivals was Roberta Morise. The last eliminated from the island commenting on the incompatibility with Lory said: “I see it as a bit tough, but never say never. There have never been so many problems between us, it is really a character incompatibility so I really think not “.

“For Lory I feel only esteem. But there is, we can’t love everyone “ – the words from Morise.

We will see if in the next few weeks Marco will be able to free himself from the influence of a well-known and famous partner like Lory and will be able to show himself completely for what he is. Certainly the young inexperienced in certain television mechanisms, he is in danger of being obscured by the bulky presence of Lory Del Santo.