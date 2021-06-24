Home » Tv ” Lory Del Santo: “Between Vialli and Mancini I chose …”

Did Lory Del Santo break into the heart of the national team coach or that of his close friend Gianluca Vialli? It was the same showgirl and director who revealed it to the microphones of the radio program “I Lunatici”. And it was Roberto Mancini who spent the night with her …

Gianluca Vialli or Roberto Mancini? A big problem. But in the end Lory Del Santo he had chosen the latter for a beautiful night of passion. It happened many years ago but the showgirl and director is back on that flirt to the microphones of Rai Radio2 during the “I Lunatici” format, conducted by Roberto Arduini and Andrea Di Ciancio. And he does it with the utmost ease, the one he has always accustomed us to. With disenchantment he speaks of the choice he made between two beautiful and fascinating sportsmen at the height of their careers. And above all great friends:

"I had two options. I could choose between him and Vialli. I knew it was only for once, I happened to be at a dinner by chance, I don't even remember who invited me. It was over late, I didn't know where to go to sleep, so I stayed in this place ".

Lory Del Santo preferred Mancini to Vialli

Galeotta, therefore, a dinner, which Del Santo therefore concluded with dignity. Let’s say with… passion. Also having the possibility to choose which knight to be seduced by:

“I understood that both of them were interested in me, I had to choose who to sleep with, then in the morning I would leave. I chose Mancini though Vialli it was beautiful, but it seemed more playboy to me. Mancini seemed sweeter to me, maybe I chose the security man. He proved to be a man of incredible sweetness. It has its own particular interior world ”.

The one with the coach of the national team has been a short flirt, sweet. One of the many that summer brings with it. Lory has never lacked suitors, on the contrary, they competed to grab her attention: “There were men who offered me a monthly salary to be their girlfriend. They told me if you stay with me every month I give you tot. Huge sums, which would have settled me for some time. But I didn’t make it “