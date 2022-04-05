The couple made up of Lory Del Santo and boyfriend Marco Cucolo it is not well seen in these first few weeks on the island. Lory, accused of having convinced last week, ended up in the eye of the storm Nicolas Vaporidis to appoint the couple made up of Clemente Russo and Laura Maddalonithen lost on televoting with Carmen Di Pietro and her son Alessandro.

The majority of the group agreed that Lory is a strategist. She tried to defend herself.

“If you talk when the cameras are on it’s not good, because they say you want to be seen. If you talk when there are no cameras, it means you are plotting. If you don’t talk at all, it means you don’t express yourself. I work and I don’t speak 24 hours a day. There are moments when I’m silent “ – he said.

Source: web

Marco Cucolo defends Lory Del Santo

Even the boyfriend Marco Cucolo he tried to have his say and to defend his girlfriend.

“Lory is a person who needs her space. The group? I have no problem with them. All the dynamics that took place I was not involved in them “ – he said.

But the impression is that Marco is dominated by his girlfriend, he never speaks except in the presence of Del Santo and when he does, his attempts seem clumsy because he is immediately stopped by her.

Under the sheets, however, things seem to be going well. And it was Lory Del Santo herself who revealed it. “This has never happened here in Honduras. However Marco is very ‘secsone’, he is not shy at all and he knows how to do it, even if you tell him you have a headache. Even with pajamas and everything, he always succeeds ”.