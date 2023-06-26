The photo on Instagram shows different features. And there are those who have criticized it.

Lory Del Santo in the sights of his followers after posting a photo on social media. The showgirl appeared with different features than usual for her and many of her criticized her for having resorted to cosmetic surgery.

Lory is located at Los Angeles where he lives and a few days ago he published a photo with his face in close-up with the following sentence captioned: “The sun shines around the world. You have to go find it. Do not stop”.

Lory appears with a different face than usual. The cheekbones plumped, the nose thinner and the lips more voluminous. “She has changed her physiognomy, she doesn’t even look like her” – wrote a user. Luckily there are also those who defended it from the attacks it received and wrote: “But in 2023, can a person be free to use filters or be re-done by the surgeon as much and as he wants if he wants or must constantly be challenged by you? I don’t know” – it is read.

It’s not clear if Lory actually made use of cosmetic surgery or if she just used an Instagram filter that made her look different. In fact, comparing the photo with some from some time ago, the difference is noticeable. Lory appears with a much more polished face, her cheekbones are more swollen as are her eyes and hair of a lighter blond. A definitely more youthful look for the 64-year-old who was truly an icon of beauty in the past.

In the end it is no mystery that it has undergone some tweaking in the past. Some time ago she admitted that she had retouched her mouth but many years ago, even 18. For the hair she works a lot on a technique called the hair look which allows you to plump up the hair giving it an extra volume effect.

As for the breast, here Lory has always defended the naturalness of her décolleté. “I increase my breasts by eating, which is the most natural thing. The more you eat, the more your breasts grow” he said years ago.