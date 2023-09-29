That Brazil is a machine for producing very talented players is no longer news to anyone. Vitor Roqué and Endrick are perhaps the latest examples of footballers who at an early age already arouse the interest of the main European teams. Now, Lorran, just 17 years old, joins this select group.
According to 90min, Manchester United and Brighton are the two teams leading the race to sign the Flamengo attacking midfielder. However, Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham are also following him very closely.
As if this were not enough, other powerful players on the continent such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG are also watching with great interest what the Brazilian star has been doing.
Lorran worked in the Flamengo youth academy and this season, at just 17 years old, he has already tried his luck with the first team. In January he made his first team debut when he came on as a late substitute against Audax Rio and scored his first goal in his first start, scoring the equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Bangu Atletico Clube. At 16, he became the youngest scorer in Fla history.
Based on the growing interest of European powers, this year the club went ahead and protected the player with a clause of 50 million euros, although we already know the power of wallets in the Old Continent.
In any case, Lorran will stay in Brazil at least until July 2024, the month in which he will turn 18. Only from that moment on could he emigrate.
#Lorran #young #star #Brazil #closely #main #teams #Europe