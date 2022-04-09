LorraineCosplay She has already shown her great talent in other outfits that we have shown you, but this Mexican cosplayer rarely has such charismatic guests in her photo sessions.

He recently decided to pay homage to Fayewhom we met in the anime of Cowboy Bebopand to give it a special touch, it had the support of a curious character.

LorraineCosplay He wanted his outfit to be as faithful as possible, so he decided to pose next to the cute Einor should we say, a puppy cosplaying as Ein.

the courageous Faye shows a peculiar outfit in Cowboy Bebopand it is not for less, since it is inspired by a futuristic era very much in the style of Cyberpunk.

On top she wears a yellow collared top, which looks more like a cropped, sleeveless latex blouse.

LorraineCosplay He respected every detail of the original design, including the black ribbons that surround the contour of the chest opening.

For the lower part, she used tight shorts with the same fabric as the upper garment, which she adorned with a pair of fishnet stockings that end with white boots.

At this point you can see that it’s a great cosplay, but the icing on the cake was a cute corgi puppy who plays the smart Ein.

Lorraine Cosplay thought of every detail

With this outfit, the Mexican cosplayer shows that there is no character that can resist her, especially when it comes to animes that were so popular.

In this second photograph it is possible to see that he also included a couple of brooches in the shorts, which also appear in the original version of Faye.

The hair could not be left behind, so she designed a purple wig with the cut that characterizes the gunslinger.

LorraineCosplay She has great experience playing characters from anime, and if you want to see all her work, you can follow her on your Instagram account.

What did you think of this cosplay?