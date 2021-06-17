In October 1999, more than two decades ago, the telenovela that won over all of Latin America was presented in Colombia: Betty, la fea. Its plot and characters liked the viewers, to the point that it became, after so many years, the favorite of many.

In that sense, those who have also gained fame over time are its actors. A clear example of this is Lorna Cepeda, actress who gave life to Patricia Fernández, the great friend Marcel Valencia.

The interpreter constantly shares photos, videos and updates about her work with her followers on her social networks, so her recent participation in Masterchef celebrity, reality of the RCN channel that brings together several personalities of Colombian entertainment, did not go unnoticed.

Her culinary skills aside, Cepeda surprised viewers with a reference to her character from Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Lorna Cepeda played Patricia Fernández in Yo soy Betty, la fea. Photo: @ lornacepeda / Twitter

In her comments about the show, the actress appeared with a polo shirt that bears the San Marino University logo with the following message: “I did 6 semesters of finance.” This phrase was what characterized his character in the soap opera.

Lorna Cepeda herself, upon learning that fans noticed the reference, shared the photo on her social media accounts. Messages from excited fans did not take long to appear.

Unfortunately, the interpreter was eliminated from the cooking show in its most recent edition.

The take off of Betty, the ugly on Netflix

In 2019, the streaming service announced the addition of the Colombian telenovela to its catalog. This not only pleased the fans, but also caused the fiction created by Fernando Gaitán to be known to a new audience and increase its popularity. In Peru, the telenovela is in the top 10 most watched movies and series on Netflix.

How many chapters does ugly Betty have?

I am Betty, the ugly one has 335 episodes, which you can see on Netflix.