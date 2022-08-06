The death of Diego Bertie has paralyzed Peru. This August 5, it was confirmed that the Peruvian actor, with a long career in film and local TV, died after falling from his apartment, located on the 14th floor of a building in Miraflores. The news has hit various entertainment figures, including Lorna Cepedathe famous Patricia Fernandez of “Ugly Betty”.

“Today I woke up to this sad news! I remember Dieguito with great affection, a very special being, very beautiful, with a lot of love to give, always ready to help, peace in his grave, peace in his soul! May God have you in his glory! Good trip, Dieguito! ”, Wrote the artist in her publication.

The emotional message was also accompanied by a video, with which Cepeda recalled some of his scenes that he recorded with Bertie.

Lorna Cepeda says goodbye to Diego Bertie and relives the series that brought them together. Photo: Instagram capture/Lorna Cepeda

The series that brought stars together

The picture of Diego Bertie it was not limited only to Peruvian productions. Thus, it was in 2008 when Univision opened the doors to Desperate housewives” a remake of the version in which —in addition to sharing scenes with Cepeda— he rubbed shoulders with stars like Lucy Mendezthe ‘Puma’ Rodriguez and more.

In the plot, “Peliteñida” gave life to Leonor Guerrero, a publicist mother of four children. Meanwhile, Bertie played Antonio Guerrero, one of the three gallants who lived on Manzanares street.

As for the story, the narrative thread brought us closer to a group of five middle-class women who, in their daily lives in an American suburb, tell each other the mysteries and secrets that surround their husbands, neighbors and friends.

What happened to Diego Bertie?

Diego bertie54 years old, left this world in the early hours of Friday, August 5, after falling from the building in the that He lived in Miraflores.

“This is unfortunate news… The person Diego Bertie was found in his garage with multiple fractures in his leg and back. He has been transferred to the Casimiro Ulloa hospital where he has already arrived as a corpse, ”commented Mario Casaretto, general commander of the Firefighters to ATV.