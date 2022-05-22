Scudetto number 22. In the Neapolitan “Grimace” it represents madness: it was not crazy to predict the new flag of the Horizon in women’s water polo, but this time the Sicilians did not start in the very first row after the farewells of columns like Gorlero, Aiello and Garibotti. Yet the young grafts have rewarded the tenacity of the club chaired by Tania Di Mario: “I’m honest, I thought it was going to race-5. Our winning girl? Miceli ”exults the former Azzurri to RaiSport’s microphones applauding the coach, who has long been her partner in the water. Catania, in the sad spring that marked the failure of football, can return to party. But with a very high head Padova comes out, which seemed to have this game-4 in hand and instead has to surrender to penalties.

CHILLS

–

We hoped to relive the same emotions of 2021, when four out of five games ended with five-meter shots. And we were satisfied. Start with the teams that appear contracted, play at the limit of 30 “and make a lot of mistakes in numerical superiority: 0 out of 5 for the Horizon and 1 out of 4 for the guests in the middle of the match, when the scoreboard says 2-3. After the long interval, Bettini, one of the young rampants, rises to the fore: two formidable consecutive palombelle, from a distance, are worth the overtaking from Catania. But the formation of Posterivo does not give up, on the contrary he reacts with his nails: Queirolo, Borisova and Millo (penalty) pack the first double Venetian advantage (4-6), while Teani rejects a five-meter Marletta. And with the double advantage opens the last exciting quarter (5-7) with the break of the champions: Vukovic shortens, Marletta draws, Halligan signs the overtaking, all in a crazy 67 ”. But 1 ‘from the siren is the other Australian of the match, Armit, to sign the 8-8 from the center which refers to penalties: in the series to the bitter end, two Paduan errors (Centanni and Millo, among the most brilliant) and one from Catania (Halligan), for the 15-14 of the triumph Orizzonte which is worth 3-1 in the series. Another great performance by Condorelli between the home posts. In the stands some great former Catania residents rejoice, from Malato to Garibotti and Aiello. Convinced applause also to Padua, which won the championship from 2015 to 2018: a domination that was interrupted in 2019 by Ekipe. Meanwhile, the final for third place ended: Roma won two games against Verona (20-7 and 3-12), qualifying for the Euroleague.