“Naples confirms itself as a leading city in research, this is perhaps one of the most specialized academies we have, which concerns the future. These topics”, such as RNA and gene therapy, “were not talked about before Covid, so it is truly a novelty that concerns the world of work, job opportunities and public health”. This was said by Matteo Lorito, rector of the University of Naples Federico II, speaking today in the Neapolitan capital on the occasion of the diploma award ceremony for the students of the Pharmatech Academy, the first Italian course of study dedicated to pharma at the University of Naples Federico II, created by the will and support of the National Center for Research and Development of Gene Therapy and Drugs with RNA Technology (Cn Rna & Gene Therapy), with funds from the Pnrr.

“There are three important challenges: the new Academy, the challenge of the Pnrr and the challenge of Scampia. Today at this first Graduation Day, which is an important moment for us – continues Lorito – there is obviously a deep sadness in having to remember one of our students who unfortunately suffered a truly bad fate” – Cristina Frazzica, who died in a car accident – but “we must move forward and believe in these initiatives. This training can also do a lot for the territory, for Scampia, for Federico II. It is important to remember that the choice of the Academy in Naples – he concludes – is an important signal”.