Lamborghini, Loris Spinelli joins the Squadra Corse for 2024

Loris Spinelli is the latest addition to Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s driver roster for the 2024 racing season. The Italian, who resides in Florida, joins an illustrious roster of Lamborghini-backed drivers, having spent much of his motorsport career up to date with the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese. He will race together with Sandy Mitchell, Marco Mapelli, Franck Perera, Leonardo Pulcini and Jordan Pepper in the GT3 ranks.

The expansion of the Factory Driver roster adds to the current LMDh lineup made up of Mirko Bortolotti, Andrea Caldarelli, Romain Grosjean and Daniil Kvyat.

Spinelli’s words

The 27-year-old from Abruzzo has been working with Lamborghini for almost eight years and for him the promotion to Squadra Corse is a dream come true: “It has been a big goal for me since 2015 to achieve this, I’m really proud to be part of Lamborghini Squadra Corse. I have always had a great feeling with the car, with the staff involved in this program and I can’t wait to start in 2024. The first time I drove the Super Trofeo car I felt incredible sensations and it has given me a lot in the past ; then this year we won the Petit Le Mans, the most important result of my career. I had the opportunity to work with Marco Mapelli at Daytona earlier this year and I learned a lot from him, as I did with the other factory drivers, but especially with Marco. We have had a good relationship since I started racing in the Super Trofeo, so this is a great opportunity for me to learn even more in the future“.

Sanna’s words

“We are thrilled to promote Loris to official driver for next season“, added Giorgio Sanna, Lamborghini motorsport manager. “His speed demonstrated in the European and North American Super Trofeo seasons of recent years, combined with the experience gained with the Huracán GT3 last season, have demonstrated the validity of our young driver program within Lamborghini Squadra Corse“.