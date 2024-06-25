Loris Karius, the romantic goalkeeper who said yes to Diletta Leotta

Loris Karius and Diletta Leotta celebrated a dream wedding on the magical island of Vulcano, in Sicily. Many VIPs invited, from Elisabetta Canalis to Chiara Ferragnipassing through Michelle Hunziker and Elodie just to name a few.

The Dazn star and the German goalkeeper (at Newcastle for the last two years, some rumors have linked him to Como for next season) got married with a super romantic speech from him. And Karius is not new to these things.

Loris, as a lover, had asked for Diletta Leotta’s hand with the most classic of proposals: on their knees, during a romantic weekend and with a diamond ring to accompany it. The two got engaged in 2022 and their first daughter, Aria, was born on August 16, 2023. This is who Loris Sven Karius is, listen to the Adnkronos podcast.