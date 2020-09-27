Loris Karius returns to the Bundesliga. The keeper arrived in the German capital on Sunday and is supposed to do his medical check on Monday Union Berlin complete.
Loris Karius was not really happy at Liverpool FC. The goalkeeper was last loaned to Besiktas, but things did not go optimally for the ex-Mainz man in the Turkish capital either. Now Karius is returning to the Bundesliga and is about to move to Union Berlin.
As the image reports, Karius is supposed to complete his medical check with the Iron on Monday and then sign his one-year loan contract. The 27-year-old already arrived in Berlin on Monday. Karius is contractually bound to Liverpool FC until 2022.
Leave a Reply