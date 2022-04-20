The Kawasaki TPR Team Pedercini has canceled its partnership with Loris Cresson.

Cresson has been riding for the Italian Pedercini Kawasaki team in the WorldSBK championship since last season, you could follow his experiences monthly in Motorcyclist Magazine last year. That collaboration is now coming to an end, Pedercini said in a remarkably succinct press release.

The reason for the dismissal would be breach of contract. Cresson and his father Didier would not have fulfilled the financial agreements, although we did not receive official confirmation yet.

Cresson’s season with Pedercini is therefore over after one race in Aragon. And then that start was also uncertain, because Cresson’s name was absent from the list of WorldSBK participants. He did appear at the start in Aragon, but Cresson’s results didn’t really help to cement his place in the team; he was way in the back just about every practice or race.

It is not entirely clear how to proceed now, but Pedercini did announce that Leon Haslam will enter four races as a wildcard.