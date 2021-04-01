Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The French national team escaped from the “trap” that Bosnia and Herzegovina had set for them at home, and the “roosters” returned with a precious 1-0 victory over this stubborn opponent, in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Hugo Lloris, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, and his compatriot Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona striker, were the stars of the match.

The two stars got a big moral reward and they deserve it, as this match is number 123 for Hugo Lloris with the “roosters”, and the number of his compatriot Thierry Henry, the former Arsenal player, was equal. As for Griezmann, who scored another good achievement, related to his ranking among the top scorer of the French national team, He advanced to fourth place with 35 goals, surpassing his compatriot David Trezeguet, the former Juventus player, with “34 goals”, and only three players are ahead of him. They are in the order of the veteran magician Michel Platini, the legend of the roosters, “41 goals”, and Olivier Giroud, the player of Chelsea. “44 goals”, and Thierry Henry, Arsenal’s legend, “51 goals.”