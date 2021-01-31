PSG

The Parisian team have chained seven straight games without losing in Ligue 1. Today they are forced to increase that streak if they do not want to lose a leadership that they recovered a week ago: Lyon take them a point (46) after winning their match on this day and Lille is still tied with Pochettino’s. For today, the Argentine coach will not be able to count on Ander Herrera or Marquinhos (muscle injuries). They are joined by Verratti, Diallo, Dagba (Covid) and Bernat, who continues to recover from his knee injury.

As to follow: Kylian Mbappé: the previous day he found himself with two goals and one assist. It is differential in all aspects.