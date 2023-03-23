clear (Loretto Bernal) he wants to win the affection of his future mother-in-law (Itatí Cantoral), but they are polar opposites. She loves cleanliness and order, and is willing to do anything to preserve them, while her boyfriend’s mother is a nudist, an extreme vegan, and chaos made person. My mother-in-law hates me, which today enters Peruvian cinemas, she presents her, also, a mental health issue, since Clara’s character has OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder).

“Going from being a content creator to making, writing and starring in a movie has been a pretty happy path because I always dreamed of writing movies. I started from YouTube, where I made videos, sketches that went viral, to write scripts in the world of cinema, in which you can develop a character, and that in itself is wonderful. I am very happy”, says the Chilean actress, screenwriter and producer.

—Although it is a comedy, the issue of mental health suffered by your character is included as the main axis, something that overflowed during the pandemic.

—I think it is too important to touch on a mental health issue in a story. Writing this script, speaking and not stigmatizing people who have a mental health issue called my attention a lot. All of us, in some way, are going to have some problem. The important thing is that we talk about it because that way we can know how to improve and seek support. For this reason, one of the central themes of the film is the OCD that Clara suffers from. and that it makes life difficult for her, but even more difficult when her boyfriend’s family is not so receptive to it. That is the dilemma she will face.

—Do you think a story should leave a message or make us ask ourselves questions?

—I feel that when you see a play, you end up asking questions, ranging from what would happen if I were in that person’s shoes. It seems relevant to me that this happens. In the case of my mother in law hates meis a call for tolerance to someone who may have a mental disorder.

—How was working with Itatí Cantoral?

—It all started when we asked ourselves what would happen if I were to meet my mother-in-law and it was Soraya Montenegro (laughs). We came to her through an actor friend. Itatí was wonderful to work with because we admire her, since she is one of the most important villains in Mexico.

