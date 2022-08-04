Loretta Schrijver (66) returns to . after a long absence coffee time . She was operated on several times in the past year, but is now doing ‘very well’.

The makers of the RTL 4 program report this today. She is not present in the first two weeks of the new season because of recordings for The Masked Singerbut after that (from September 12) she will sit at the table as usual with Quinty Trustfull and Pernille La Lau.

“Many of you have been texting and asking for an update over the past few months,” the program said on Instagram. ‘We can report that she’s doing very well and that’s why she’s just coming back to sit at the table.’

Schrijver went under the knife last May after she was diagnosed with an early stage of colon cancer. Initially, a hospital stay of a few days was expected, but due to complications, she had to stay for about six weeks. See also ABP loses half a billion a day, but improves financial position

Once out of the hospital, she thought it was still too hard to go back to work at coffee time, partly because she has to get up so early and the program is live. At the end of the year she could be seen as a panel member in The Masked Singer, which is pre-recorded. At the beginning of this year she was again absent from coffee time due to a repair operation.

Last February Loretta had to say goodbye to Flip, her dog who was frequently seen in coffee time. The four-legged friend had not been doing well for a while after a previous neck hernia. ‘Flippie’ often disrupted the broadcast, for example by unexpectedly appearing on the screen. The program put together some precious moments for an in memoriam video:





