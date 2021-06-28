Loretta recently had surgery after she was diagnosed with an early form of colon cancer. Initially, it was thought that a stay of a few days in the hospital, but due to complications, the presenter had to stay for about six weeks.

When Loretta appears on TV again, according to her spokesperson, is dependent on her recovery. She does hope that the presenter can get back to work ‘at the beginning of the new TV season’ in September.

