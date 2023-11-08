The president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank), Loretta Mester, will leave her position after the end of her current term, on June 30, 2024, the entity said in a statement released this Wednesday. According to the note, the departure complies with the district’s rules on maximum age and length of service.

Mester, 65, has led the monetary authority’s regional office since June 2014. A committee made up of members of the Cleveland Fed’s board of directors is now beginning the search process for a new president.



