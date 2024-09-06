“We cannot, those of us who aspire to be Ministersarrive by a popular vote. The profile to reach the Courtthe lawyers that the Court needs are lawyers who need to have a specific profile, and that profile cannot be achieved at the polls,” said the Minister Loretta Ortiz Last year, at the seminar of the Supreme Court on the right to information and the importance of transparency that was carried out in the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

He then agreed with ministers Margarita Ríos Fajat and Alberto Pérez Dayán in rejecting the foolish and dangerous idea, but… Yesterday she began her pre-campaign to be the next president of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

In a Morena rally in what Minister Lenia Batres also participated in front of the headquarters of the Supreme Court, Loretta left the “good intentions” without panties of the presidential initiative.

With pathetic shamelessnessleft exposed the only obvious thing: that what it is about is that the Executivealready the owner of the Legislature through its anti-democratic and abusive over-representation, the judiciary is taken advantage of.

In its destructive initiative, the ruling party has crowed that judges will enjoy “independence” when “the people” elect them, and that political parties “will not participate” in the campaigns of candidates for judges, magistrates and ministers.

Yes? Well, damn it!!! Among the things that Loretta got away with in front of young nationalist populists who said they were university and polytechnic students, was boasting about having participated, and “with great pride”, in the founding of Morena.

During the rally, as usually happens in Moreno rallies, t-shirts were sold and slogans against Minister Norma Lucía Piña Hernández were chanted: “Piña is going to fall, she is going to fall…!” or “Piña, understand / justice is not for sale…!”

Excited, Loretta expressed her gratitude to López Obrador for having proposed her for minister, and boasted that all her votes and rulings have been in favor of the “people” represented by her audience:

“I came to thank you for your support for this reform of the Judicial Branch. I am a founder of Morena, and I am proud to be a founder of Morena, Morena!, and I was proposed by the President of the Republic to be a minister of the Supreme Court, a distinction for which I am infinitely grateful, and all the resolutions and votes I have issued have been in favor of the people: the right to electricity, the right to water, the rights of women, the rights of children, are always subject to the will of the people…”

About Lenia and she said:

“We are your servants, we are here to serve you. That is the reason for our role and our existence, only to serve you. This is my mandate and I want to continue to uphold it, respect it and exercise it, and that will be thanks to your vote, we will always look out for the rights of the people, thank you very much for your support…”

And the listeners shouted: “You are not alone, you are not alone, you are not alone…!”

What a great story that of “independence” and that the parties will not participate…

