In a long interview with Corriere della Sera, Loretta Goggi he talked about his past and told why he left social media. But not only that, the woman who went from fiction Until the last beat to juror of Tale and Which Show, also spoke about her relationship with surgery.

Loretta Goggi is annoyed by people who left poisonous comments on social media, the continuous being judged for the artists it is not at all simple and explains:

We artists are used to being loved or criticized. I was not hurt by the offenses, but by the feelings of those people: envy, frustration.

The artist also explained of accept the relationship over time, the woman has never resorted to cosmetic surgery and accepts the signs of aging.

I’ve never redone anything. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be like that. Not having set my career on physicality helped me deal with the passing of time. At the beginning with Alighiero Noschese, I was already the old woman with a lumpy face. Now, I’ve had my hair white for three years. I used to dye myself dark, now I make dark ones white. It’s the best, isn’t it?

Stefano Coletta also proposed one to you show, but the artist decided to refuse and explains why:

“The first time, he offered me two celebratory episodes and I don’t want to be the Loretta of memories. The second, he offered me Wonderbox, a French format, but very similar to the Secret Song and I said no. I would be happy to have my own space, but I want to propose myself as I am today: a mature woman, who is informed, knows about scientific research, politics, Afghan women. V.I would like a program as if someone discovered me today “.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: