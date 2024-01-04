He grew up messing around in the kitchen of his grandmother and father's restaurant, and from them he has inherited his passion for cooking. Loreto, the eight-year-old candidate from Mutxamel (Alicante), became the winner of this Wednesday night MasterChef Junior 10. It was the only repechage in the history of the children's contest that reached the final duel. The prize for winning the edition, in addition to the trophy that accredits her as the winner, is a four-day cooking course at the Basque Culinary Center and 12,000 euros to continue her training.

In the final duel, Loreto and Jesús, the second place finisher, cooked in front of the jury and chef Dabiz Muñoz. The Alicante applicant created a menu with dishes inspired by her life and the people around her. She made a successful steak tartare with mustard veil, crunchy bread and cheese snow; a roasted sea bass, with a sea and mountain background, emulsion of bones and roasted vegetables; and strawberries with liqueur, white chocolate ganache, yogurt crystal and rose petals. Dabiz Muñoz congratulated him on his steak tartar “I am speechless. There are several things that surprise me about this dish, such as the composition of the ingredients and the snow, which has a spectacular texture and totally refreshes the dish. It is very well made and very well spun. You can tell that you come from a family of hoteliers, because behind this dish there is someone who has a palate and only, at your age, can you have it if you are well educated,” she said.

Jesús, 12 years old and from Calamocha (Teruel), opted for a menu that pays tribute to his land: for starters, migas with low-temperature egg, grilled grapes and air of garlic soups; the main one, a cod confit with stewed trotters roll and pork and cod pilpil; and, for dessert, cherry ravioli with white chocolate sauce and shots vanilla. “You have created a popular, traditional menu, inspired by your land, your roots and the dishes you have eaten at home since you were little, giving it a modern touch and applying the techniques learned in MasterChef Junior. A brave, risky and amazing menu,” praised Jordi Cruz. Loreto picks up the baton from actress Laura Londoño, winner a few weeks ago of the eighth edition with celebrities of the culinary competition produced by Shine Iberia.

The final of the contest was followed by 1,074,000 viewers, with a 13.9% audience share, its highest figure of the edition. With these data, La 1 has become the leader on the night of Wednesday, January 3, far away from the rest of the offers from the private channels. Up to 3,287,000 people watched the final of MasterChef Junior 10.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.