Real Murcia is taking advantage of this week in which they have no official game to play to work on all the aspects that Loreto wants to see in his team. The Sevillian arrived at Enrique Roca’s bench with hardly any time to prepare for the game against Yeclano and he did well with a victory by the minimum, although very suffered. However, once these three points have been achieved, the former footballer wants to work on the improvements he considers necessary to bring his identity to the team. Against the whole of the Altiplano, certain aspects began to be seen as a more elaborate game, but also some of the errors that are condemning the grana team. Defensive fragility and lack of aim were some of them.

To continue taking steps forward, the paprika team plays a friendly against La Nucía at Enrique Roca today at 12 noon. The game, behind closed doors, will be a great opportunity for Loreto to continue getting to know his pupils more in depth without the need or the stress of achieving a good result. Those qualifying urgencies will arrive next week when Real Murcia visit Córdoba. A full-fledged final.

Today’s rival of the granas is in the seventh position of group 3B in the bronze category and is fighting to get between the teams that avoid relegation and can fight for the Second B Pro. Loreto will be able to count in today’s appointment with Adán Gurdiel, who missed the game against Yeclano due to suspension, and also with Adrián Melgar who has already recovered from the discomfort that has had him outside the team in recent weeks. On the other hand, Víctor Curto and Iván Pérez continue to work outside the group to recover from the injuries they have been dragging on for several weeks.