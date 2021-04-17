Real Murcia was close to seeing the ‘game over’ poster with the draw against El Ejido to end the first phase and that almost sent him to play the relegation promotion. Without any reason to celebrate, and thanks to the defeat of Granada B against UCAM, the granas achieved a couple of lives in order to seek one of the first two positions that give access to the First RFEF in the second leg of the competition. However, the pimentoneros spent their first bullet too early with the loss to Linense and now have only one last bullet to hold on to before ending the season with enormous suspense.

Murcia no longer depend on themselves, but after beating Cádiz B with the match almost finished, they continue to dream of a season finale with a full of victories that will save them from getting into considerable trouble. With this objective in mind, the grana expedition took a flight this morning from Corvera to Gran Canaria. There they will face Tamaraceite, a modest team that is setting a great course in its debut in Segunda B and that Real Murcia is confident of defeating tomorrow to get another life that will keep them in the fight to enter the new First RFEF.

This is how Loreto, the paprika coach, sees it, who analyzed the mood of his players to measure himself against the Canarian team. «The dressing room is fine, last week was a very tough game. We came from losing and we had an obligation to win. In the second half the game got complicated, there was a lot of pressure and we were able to get the win. That has reactivated the spirit of the group, “explained the Sevillian. In addition, the Real Murcia coach indicated that “if we win this day we will have real options of getting between the top two. Then comes Linense at home, who have to face Sevilla Atlético twice. We just have to think about this weekend’s game because if we are able to win it, we will have many options to fight because we are fighting until the end ».

Real Murcia will seek for the first time, after twenty days, to achieve two consecutive victories



Real Murcia will have to play their game tomorrow at the Juan Guedes municipal field, a facility that has artificial turf. It will be the first and only time that Real Murcia find themselves on a pitch of these characteristics this season. However, Loreto does not want any kind of excuses from his team in case of not achieving the desired result. “If we do not win the field of play it will not be an excuse. We have to adapt. They also have to play away a lot of games and have won on natural grass. It will not depend on the surface, although it has different connotations such as the boat or the measurements, but it is not an excuse, “said the Sevillian yesterday.

“It is going to be a game with a lot of importance in the second plays and the set pieces,” says coach Grana



On the sidelines of the pitch, Loreto praised his rival, whom he considers “a team with different records. He plays football well, he has good players on the inside and others with a lot of physique on top. It depends on what they are going to propose to us because their coach has several options with the line-up. For the coach grana «it will be a game with more second plays and with more importance of the set pieces. Even if you feel that you are controlling the game, you can lose it with plays like you reject within the area. We are going to need a lot of concentration and those mistakes can be ours or yours. We will try to make it theirs.

The eternal challenge



As in the six previous occasions in which Real Murcia have achieved a victory, last day’s against Cádiz B was the seventh in 20 games, the paprika set will seek to break one of its most negative data of this course. And it is that the granas still do not know what it is to add two consecutive victories, something that has weighed them a lot during the competition and that explains very well the qualifying predicament in which they are. Loreto understands that “winning two games in a row would give us a level jump in our self-esteem. We have to think that the Tamaraceite is the party that can open the door to something else. The team is very excited and we are going to see if we can take a second blow ». In addition, the Granas will also seek their first victory away from home with the Sevillian on the bench. The numbers at home have improved with two wins and a draw in three games. However, the victory away from home resists them with two draws and a defeat against Córdoba, UCAM and Linense.

For tomorrow’s duel the Real Murcia has the withdrawal of the sanctioned Miguel Muñoz by accumulation of yellows. Iván Pérez and Carlos Palazón will not be there either, both should go back to exercising with the rest of the group next week. Ton Ripoll, who tested positive this week for Covid-19, is isolated at his home and also loses the match against Tamaraceite.