Not a week with some tranquility has José Luis Rodríguez Loreto been able to have since he landed at Enrique Roca, replacing Adrián Hernández on the bench. The Sevillian coach knew perfectly what he was facing when he accepted the position and on Sunday he will have the first game in which, if the result is not the desired one, the consequences can be fatal with the demotion. In the best of cases, with a victory, the pimentoneros would be placed with 27 points and would enter the play-off of the Pro League with renewed illusions in order to achieve their main objective this season, even if it is by the longest way.

“Every week we are in the same circumstance. Last week we were the same and that tension is perceived by the player. They are looking forward and working well. Although it is true that we come from a small disappointment in terms of results because we would have liked to get the victory against UCAM. I am looking forward to Sunday to take the game against El Ejido forward, “Loreto explained yesterday.

THREE KEYS Centered Córdoba, in the 7th minute through Willy Ledesma, and UCAM, in the 6th with Alberto Fernández’s goal, put Real Murcia in a hurry as soon as they started. Loreto’s pupils have to enter the game more concentrated and prevent their rival from getting ahead on the scoreboard. They cannot afford to have to go back another day. Gifts The Sevillian coach did not want to blame the paprika behind for some of the goals conceded yesterday and assured that they were not defensive errors, but were turnovers committed by both the defenders and the rest of the players on the field. The Granas need to make a serious game back and give as little as possible to the Andalusian team. Occasions For Loreto, his team lacked a punch in the Bessocer La Condomina derby last week. Coach Grana considers that the centers had to be better to find clearer goal options. In addition, they need to search for the goal more frequently when they reach the vicinity of the rival area. Real Murcia is rarely tested from outside the area.

The Real Murcia coach also spoke about what he expects from the celestial team in this last day of the first phase. «They are a team that plays with a system with five behind and that in defense they are going to try to lock up. In attack they change their drawing. All matches are difficult in this category and we will have to be very patient at certain times during the match. We cannot rush and we must mature the game well. We know that we are going to find a rival who is going to try to close all the lines, “said the ex-footballer.

For the Sevillian it is not necessary to make his wardrobe aware of the importance of this day’s meeting. Last week they were looking to be among the top three with a win and just seven days later they will come out to avoid a decline that can put the centennial entity on the brink. «The footballers are working well and with great interest. I think we have competed above our rivals and now we have to beat El Ejido. We are aware of this, but we will win on Sunday and we will say again in two weeks that the next match is vital, “added the paprika coach.

Happy with his defenders



One of the aspects that has been talked about the most throughout the week at Real Murcia is about the performance of their centrals, Edu Luna and Miguel Muñoz. The feeling is that the defenders were not at the required level and that they have created insecurity at certain times. However, when asked about this situation and about the possible entry into the team of Antonio López or Álvaro Moreno, Loreto was forceful. “I do not agree that we have made defensive mistakes. We’ve had some turnovers, but no defensive mistakes. They played a very good game against UCAM and against Córdoba. Obviously with some error, but not only them, there were also losses of players from the center of the field. I think the defense is working well and so is the team. I am happy with the two games they have played, but not with the result, “said coach Grana.

Loreto returned to make an analysis of the derby against UCAM after seeing it calmly repeated on television. For the Real Murcia coach, his team was “worthy of victory.” The Sevillian insisted that “we were far superior in terms of football and in controlling the game. If you look at it coldly, removing the mistakes we have and the ones that hurt us, like the set pieces in the first half, the rest was very good for us. We lacked more punch in the rival area with more intense centers to make good shots ».

Finally, the paprika coach also spoke about the presence of the public in the stands of Enrique Roca. «The fans are always key and more so in a club like ours with a lot of social mass. Supporting us is very important to us. They have always done it and the other day it was a shame that it did not accompany the result against UCAM. That Enrique Roca is with people is very important because we are one of the teams that suffers the most from the pandemic in this regard, “said the Sevillian.