José Luis Rodríguez Loreto, 50, will be Real Murcia’s new coach, replacing Adrián Hernández. Born in Seville, As a footballer he joined the grana team in 2000 to get promotion to Second in Granada. The following season, 2001-02, he played 41 games for Murcia on his return to professional football and scored 17 goals. Two years later, and also in red, he participated, with 31 games and 4 goals, in Murcia’s return to Primera with David Vidal.

After hanging up his boots, he started his career as a coach in the lower categories of Molinense to later lead the Valdefiero, Zaragoza club. His first experience in Tercera came to him at the head of Ejea, although it was with the Ebro that he achieved promotion to Second B. After directing Brea, in 2018 he began his career as second coach of Zaragoza under the command of Víctor Fernández. In the summer of 2019 he was close to signing for Real Murcia, but finally the gray board opted for Adrián Hernández. On this occasion, his fight for the position has been with another former paprika footballer like Abel Gómez, but Loreto will be the one who finally sits on the Enrique Roca bench.