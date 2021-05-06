JOSÉ LUIS RODRÍGUEZ LORETO The Sevillian coach has a better average of points than the Churra coach, although Murcia is still just as far from the First RFEF Adrián Hernández and Rodríguez Loreto. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM JOSÉ OTÓN Thursday, May 6, 2021, 03:08



Real Murcia need a miracle to achieve the goal set by the Tornel board at the beginning of the season. But the grana hit of this course is not the result of chance since from the start of it the Murcian team emitted contradictory sensations. The box then trained by Adrián Hernández showed ra