Vicente Carlos Campillo, one of Real Murcia’s iconic coaches, was in charge of welcoming Loreto, who makes his debut as a coach on a large bench: “He is a former player of the house who showed his good goalscoring skills and achieved two promotions here. I was lucky enough to train him, I got to know him inside and it was a satisfaction. Your challenge is to qualify for the Pro League; this club is demanding, “said the former technician grana. The one from Santomera trusts his former pupil at Cartagena: “I am convinced that he will know how to direct and motivate his players to achieve the first victory on Sunday.”

“Loreto showed his good goalscoring skills and got two promotions here with Real Murcia”

Vicente Carlos Campillo. Murcia Ambassador

Loreto returns to Real Murcia eighteen years after leaving the grana club: «Football gives you these things, it brings you back together with people you appreciate very much. I am happy to return for several reasons; I lived here many happy years and I want to be so again. I have a huge responsibility towards this hobby and this club. We are going to work two hundred percent to move this forward, “said the new coach Grana, who will be supported in the coaching staff by David Sánchez as second coach, Pedro Reche as physical trainer and Avelino Viña as goalkeeping coach.

“I am convinced that he will know how to direct and motivate his players to achieve his first victory against Yeclano”

Vicente Carlos Campillo. Murcia Ambassador

The Sevillian did not want to give too many clues about his style: «My game proposal is to win. Get the most out of the players I have. The system depends on who you face. Yesterday he conducted his first session at Enrique Roca: «I think it went well. I have tried to make them see that they are a better team than these last four league games reflected. I must reinforce the mental aspect. They have treated me with great affection, but they do not have to give me any kind of welcome. We want to work and win, “he said.

“I lived here very happy years and I have a great responsibility both with this club and with its fans”

José Luis Rodríguez Loreto. Real Murcia coach

It is evident that Loreto faces a limit situation, that has four games ahead to take Real Murcia to third position, or failing that it leaves it very well placed to attack the Pro League in the play-offs: «I have seen things that can be done better. You have to regain the confidence of the team; They have done many things well, but there are others that need to be done better. We cannot think beyond Sunday, it is the most important duel and it will mark the future.

«Since my time at Zaragoza ended, I have followed Second B and have seen all Murcia matches. I have done my coaching career from the lowest »

José Luis Rodríguez Loreto. Real Murcia coach

The new Murcia coach arrives with his homework done: «Since I finished my time at Zaragoza, I have been following all of Second B; I’ve seen all the matches for Murcia, including those of the preseason. I have enough sports knowledge of the team and a very advanced idea of ​​what I want, “he said. For the Sevillian coach, all the players on the squad start from scratch: “I don’t give ownership to anyone, no matter how old they are. Everyone will have the same opportunities, whether they are fifteen or forty. I want my team to be intense.

«My philosophy as a footballer has also taken it to the bench. I do not negotiate the lack of work and I like intense teams; if we beat Yeclano on Sunday we will regain confidence »

José Luis Rodríguez Loreto. Real Murcia coach

Equal footing



Loreto hung up his boots fifteen years ago, but he maintains some of his hallmarks that he showed as a player, especially his intensity and energy: «My philosophy as a footballer has also taken her to the bench. I don’t negotiate the lack of work and I like intense teams. I like that they play football well. I forgive a player missing a goal, but not laziness and neglect, “he says.

The Sevillian sends a message to those who think he lacks experience for a challenge like the one he has just accepted: «I have started my career as I think all coaches should: from below. I spent many years in Tercera doing things well and Víctor Fernández called me even though we weren’t friends. In fact, he kicked me out of Zaragoza, but he trusted me for this stage and I have spent two impressive years at Zaragoza. He is one of the great coaches in this country and I have soaked up his wisdom. I’ve learned a lot from him, ”he says.

Loreto does not want to think beyond next week: «I have only seen that we are three points behind the third and that we have to win on Sunday. If we do, everything will look different and the players will regain confidence. I just want the players to have faith in what they do again, ”says the Sevillian coach.