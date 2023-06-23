Journalist Carlos Loret de Mola accused Claudia Sheinbaum of using Haitian migrants as hauled for his campaign event held in Tijuana, Baja California, on his tour for Morena’s presidential candidacy.

From her program on Latinus, Loret de Mola exhibited the low attendance that the Sheinbaum rally in Tijuanawhere the presence of Haitian migrants also stood out, who carried flags in support of the ‘corcholata’ of Morena towards 2024.

“At Claudia Sheinbaum’s rally in Tijuana two things caught our attention: first, that they removed chairs because they expected more attendees and only about 200 people attended, and second, that among the attendees there were about 20 Haitian migrants waving flags and shouting slogans in favor of Claudia Sheinbaum“, reported the communicator.

“When asked why the support, they said they had been invited by a friend representative of a civil organization called the Confederación Revolucionaria Trabajadora, that is, that Haitian migrants are already being used as carriers“, affirmed Loret de Mola.

Haitian migrants carried banners in support of Sheinbaum during his rally in Tijuana. Photo: YouTube Capture

“Because Claudia is a good person who lives in Mexico… Ua colleague who sells in the market and told me to come help“, was the response of a Haitian migrant when asked about her presence at the Morenista event.

The images show dozens of Haitian migrants with pennants with the phrase #EsClaudia and banners with the legend; “Welcome to Baja California”, over an image of Sheinbaum.

When asked if they invited the migrant community, Morena’s ‘corcholata’ team limited themselves to responding that the event was public, and given the large presence of migrants in Tijuana, there is no impediment for them to attend the event.

Claudia’s rally was held in the heart of downtown Tijuana, where Andrés Manuel López Obrador previously held one of his campaign events for the 2018 elections.