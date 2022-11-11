Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola revealed a corruption scandal of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), who delivered millionaire contracts companies with a history of corruption during the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), despite the warnings of the Institute’s Control Body regarding said companies.

In chapter 102 of his newscast in LatinusLoret de Mola released a report by journalists Montserrat Peralta and Julio Astorga, which uncovers a new ISSSTE scandal that involves billions of pesos delivered on a discretionary basis to 12 companiesof which at least five had history of corruption.

“Today we reveal a new mega government corruption scandal. Billions of pesos that the ISSSTE gave in contracts to companies that warned them that they were corrupt. He didn’t care and they gave them the contracts,” said Loret de Mola.

The report of Latinus indicates that ISSSTE officials granted contracts for up to 6 billion pesos to 12 companiesdespite the fact that the Institute’s Control Body warned them not to do so.

Monica Arreola Fayettdeputy director of Infrastructure at ISSSTE, authorized together with other officials to deliver 20 direct award contractsunder the pretext that the lack of recruitment would put the health of patients at risk.

The companies were contracted to provide anesthesia, surgery, blood bank, hemodialysis, laboratory, endoscopy and orthopedic services. The benefited companies were:

Casa Plarre, SA de CV

Inovameedik, SA de CV

Genesis Healthcare Advisers, SA de CV

Comerlat, SA de CV

Reagents and Chemicals, SA de CV

Technology and Industrial Design, SA de CV

KBN Medical, SA de CV

Centrum Promotora Internacional, SA de CV

Impromed, SA de CV

Dicipa, SA de CV

Falcon Instruments and Equipment, SA de CV

Vitalmex International, SA de CV

At least 5 of the 12 companies that received the ISSSTE contracts had already been denounced by the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece) for corruption in 2016, and were dubbed by the press as the “blood cartel“. These are the companies: Centrum Promotora Internacional, Impromed, Dicipa, Falcón Instruments and Equipment, and Vitalmex International.

The juiciest contract was for Vitalmex Internacional, which received more than 2 billion pesos for the cardiovascular surgery and hemodynamics service. On the other hand, Centrum Promotora Internacional was benefited with four contracts for services of clinical analysis laboratories and blood bank.

Latinus highlighted that the director of the ISSSTE Internal Control Body, Luis Antonio García Calderón, decided not to get involved in the process before the great suspicion of corruptionwhich did not prevent the delivery of contracts by direct award.

In an official letter sent on March 31, the official warned that he would not participate in the session of the ISSSTE Acquisitions, Leasing and Services Committee, where the delivery of the millionaire contracts would be guaranteed.

He pointed out that since last year the ISSSTE authorized the direct award of services, in order to carry out adequate planning in 2022 to carry out the public tender for each of the services.

García Calderón declared that during the AMLO government the ISSSTE contracting processes have not been “properly competitive, participatory, transparent and antitrust“.

“The ISSSTE and its officials already knew that they were hiring companies with a history of corruption,” the journalists pointed out, recalling that five of the 12 companies were fined in 2020 by Cofece for “rigging bids” and providing overpriced services, causing property damage to the ISSSTE and the IMSS for more than 1,200 million pesos. The companies were sanctioned with fines totaling 626 million pesos.

Even just two months ago, the Ministry of Public Administration (SFP) banned the companies Centrum Promotora Internacional, Impromed, and Falcón Instruments and Equipment for seven years, while Technology and Industrial Design was banned for a year and a half.

During the last four years, during the Lopez Obrador’s six-year termthese companies have also benefited from Sedena, the IMSS and the National Institutes of Pediatrics and Cardiology, with 80 contracts for a total of 5 thousand 916 million pesos.