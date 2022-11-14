Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola celebrated the march in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which he considered a clear sample of the rejection of electoral reform that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) should not ignore.

In his opinion column published this Monday, Loret de Mola said if AMLO “had more political intelligence than rancor”should announce the withdrawal of his electoral reform Given the resounding success of the march in defense of the INE.

“If López Obrador had more political intelligence than rancor, he would make a resounding announcement at the morning conference this Monday: the withdrawal of his electoral reform initiative. With that single gesture, he would dismantle the one who yesterday was consolidated as the most threatening move to his presidential succession plans“Loret wrote about AMLO.

However, the journalist considered that the president of Mexico will not give in to his desire for electoral reform, since “has more hatred than electoral sagacity“, so he is sure that he will continue his speech of insults against those attending the demonstration massive, which will only make social discontent greater.

The large number of people who attended the march in defense of the INE is a sign of social weariness that López Obrador himself has fed in his “appetite to weaken Mexican democracy”, considered the host of Latinus.

“Because what brought people to the streets en masse this Sunday in Mexico was the president in his appetite to weaken Mexican democracy. It was not the opposition parties. It was the civil society systematically aggrieved during the years of the obradorato that organized and showed a muscle that had been asleep”, commented Loret de Mola.

The communicator indicated that for years the streets and squares were taken over by demonstrations in favor of AMLO and the 4T, leaving a large sector of the population “inhibited by the popularity of the president” and “fearful of his threats.”

However, on Sunday, November 13, AMLO’s 69th birthday, thousands of citizens took to the streets to march in defense of the INE and in open rejection of the electoral reform promoted by the president.

Carlos Loret highlighted that “that organized civil society is the real opposition in Mexico“and has achieved what no opposition party had done and that could draw the formula to defeat Morena towards the 2024 elections.

“This Sunday the successful formula was outlined to beat Morena the Presidency in 2024: parties joining a civil society inspired, standing up for the fight, with a sense of belonging. Not the other way around,” commented the journalist from Latinus.

In La Mañanera this Monday, President López Obrador once again mocked the march in defense of the INE and assured that few people attended, although only in Mexico City did the capital government report between 10 and 12 thousand attendees.

