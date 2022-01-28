The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola pointed out inconsistency in the actions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and among other issues, stated that he hates only the rich who do not support his project or have financed his campaign.

It was in the video “Loret Chapter 69”, published on the YouTube channel “Latinus_us”, where the driver of Radio Formula spoke out against AMLO Ironizing that his negative speech against the waste of those who have large amounts of money does not apply to those who are in the Fourth Transformation.

“For him, any successful businessman is an unpunished criminal., whatever he has is because he stole, whatever he does well is because he is corrupt. You are suspicious even if you got a scholarship to study abroad. Oh, and he dedicates himself to pontificating, to teaching austerity classes,” said Loret de Mola about President López Obrador.

Read more: While AMLO preaches austerity, his eldest son lives in mansions: Loret de Mola

The former employee of Televisa also planted the doubt “what does he live on?”, to later clarify that the founder of Morena has not left a fiscal trace of “his true life, his true financing.”

“Since he ceased to be head of government in 2005, it has never been clear how he managed to survive financially for 13 years, 13 years in which he had to spend not only himself, but his entire family, 13 years in which he had to eat, pay electricity, water, gas, telephone, predial, transportation,” he said.

The next criticism of Loret de Mola to AMLO is that he lives in a Viceregal Palace that costs 6 million pesos a month, a figure that is paid from the public budget along with a payroll of 150 people who keep the residence running.

As part of the alleged inconsistency in the actions of López Obrador it was pointed out that he now travels in luxury cars, when at the beginning of his six-year term he said that he would do it in lower-range vehicles to follow the principles of austerity.

The next segment in the clip published by “Latinus_us” was an investigation where the luxurious life led by the eldest son of the president, José Ramón López Beltrán, is discussed, who 3 years ago supposedly said he did not know what he would live on.